Health
Diseases & Conditions
Digestive Health
GERD

How do sleep and rest patterns affect GERD?

By: Elizabeth Scherer

Most people don't realize that GERD can do its greatest damage at night when you're lying in bed. Read on to learn why.

In order for your esophagus to clear acid, it must be able to empty effectively. You also need saliva to neutralize the acid that remains in the esophagus.

Advertisement

When you are asleep, you produce very little saliva. So you have lost an important method of clearing reflux. In addition, your esophagus' ability to clear acid slows during sleep. Why? Because when you're lying down, there's no gravity to help acid drain back into the stomach. Finally, when you sleep, you don't swallow as often. This leaves acid in your esophagus longer, where it can do more damage.

How to Reduce GERD at Night

Take these actions at night to prevent or lessen GERD symptoms and the damage they may cause.

Elevate the head of your bed. You may choose between two methods for doing this:

  • Use 6-inch blocks or put bricks under each leg at the head of the bed.
  • Buy a 6-inch wedge pillow to replace your normal pillows, especially if you have a water bed.

Don't just stack up regular pillows because they may roll off or shift while you sleep. They also force your body to bend in the middle, which can increase pressure on your stomach.

Avoid eating too close to bedtime. There's no question that life is busier than ever these days, but getting home late from the office and eating a large meal, or snacking just before bedtime, can be a major source of discomfort if you have GERD.

  • Overeating is thought to play a role in GERD. Large meals increase your stomach's contents and slow the time it takes for contents to move into your intestine. This increases your risk of reflux.
  • Lying down, bending over, stooping, or squatting within 2 to 3 hours of eating may block your esophagus' ability to clear the reflux that commonly occurs after a meal. The extra pressure on your abdomen may also reduce the lower esophageal sphincter's ability to stay closed.

Advertisement

ScienceThe Human BrainHow Sleep WorksScienceThe Human BrainHow Polyphasic Sleep WorksScienceEmotionsCan sleep make me happy?ScienceThe Human BrainHow Sleep Labs WorkScienceThe Human BrainIs a lack of sleep making me fat?ScienceSpaceflightWhat is it like to sleep in space?ScienceThe Human BrainIs science phasing out sleep?ScienceEveryday MythsDoes the full moon affect your sleep?ScienceThe Human BrainCan sleeping with a concussion kill you?ScienceThe Human BrainWhy are demons blamed for sleep paralysis?ScienceThe Human BrainHow Sleepwalking WorksScienceThe Human BrainAmbienScienceEveryday InnovationsWho invented the sleeper sofa?
HealthDiabetesSleepHealthAging ProcessHow do my sleep habits change as I age?HealthSleep BasicsCan melatonin help you sleep better?HealthSleep BasicsSleep PicturesHealthSleep JournalSleep ScheduleHealthSleep DisordersDangers of Sleep ApneaHealthSleep JournalSleep DeprivationHealthSleep DisordersDo you need sleep drugs?HealthSleep BasicsThe Get Better Sleep QuizHealthSleep DisordersHow Sleep Deprivation WorksHealthSleep JournalI Can't Sleep Because I'm Worried About Not SleepingHealthSleep BasicsIs sleep that important?HealthSleep BasicsAvoiding Sleep DeprivationHealthSleep JournalSleep and SmokingHealthSleep JournalSleep and AgingHealthAlternative MedicineNatural Sleep AidsHealthSweating and OdorSweating While SleepingHealthBaby CareBaby Won't Sleep? 5 Tips From a Baby Sleep CoachHealthModern Medical TreatmentsSleep Apnea TreatmentsHealthSleep BasicsHow Sleep Consolidates Our MemoriesHealthSleep BasicsHow are sleep and heart disease related?HealthSleep BasicsWhy do we sleep?HealthTeenage HealthHelping Sleep-deprived TeensHealthSkin Cleansing TipsIs it bad to sleep with my makeup on?HealthOsteoarthritisHow does sleep affect osteoarthritis?HealthSleep BasicsWill you die if you never sleep?HealthSleep DisordersDoes sleep deprivation lead to risky decisions?HealthSleep BasicsWhat Happens When We Sleep?HealthSleep JournalCreating the Right Sleep EnvironmentHealthSleep Basics5 Effects of Sleep DeprivationHealthSleep Disorders9 Most Common Sleep DisordersHealthSleep JournalSleep In the Modern WorldHealthBaby CareSafe Sleeping For Your BabyHealthSleep DisordersWhy Some People Can't Sleep Without a FanHealthSleep BasicsWhy Socks Help You Sleep BetterHealthSleep BasicsDo Weighted Blankets Help With Sleep?HealthBaby CareMore Babies Are Sleeping in Boxes â and That's a Good ThingHealthSleep BasicsWill we learn to live without sleep?HealthSleep DisordersDoes Sleeping On Your Side Stop Snoring?HealthHeadacheHow do my sleep and rest patterns affect my headaches?HealthSleep DisordersHow Do You Sleep When Sailing Solo for 4,000 Miles?HealthSleep BasicsCan Military Meditation Techniques Help You Fall Asleep Fast?HealthSleep JournalMany of My Sleep Problems Are Due to Bad HabitsHealthSleep Basics5 Health Risks of Too Little SleepHealthSleep BasicsCan you die if you donât sleep?HealthSleep Disorders10 Signs You May Be Sleep DeprivedHealthSleep BasicsYes, You Can Catch Up On Your Sleep!HealthSleep DisordersWhy Are You So Tired? 5 Most Common Sleep MistakesHealthWeight LossWhy do I lose weight while I sleep?HealthGERDHow do sleep and rest patterns affect GERD?HealthSleep BasicsHow many hours of sleep do you really need?HealthSleep BasicsOne Simple Way to Get More Sleep: Lower the ThermostatHealthSleep BasicsHow to Fall AsleepHealthSleep JournalTime For a New Mattress?HealthSleep JournalSecrets of the Siesta and High-Tech MattressesHealthSleep DisordersCan You Fall Asleep With Your Eyes Open?HealthSleep DisordersWhy Do People Fall Asleep in Movie Theaters?
AnimalsAnimal FactsDo all creatures sleep?AnimalsAquatic MammalsHow do walruses sleep in the water without drowning?AnimalsCorals & JelliesJellyfish Don't Have Brains, But They Still SleepAnimalsDog CareHow to Help Puppies SleepAnimalsAquatic MammalsDolphins Sleep Half a Brain at a TimeAnimalsFamily DogsPeople Sleep More Soundly With Their Dogs in the Bedroom ... With One ExceptionAnimalsAquatic MammalsDo whales and dolphins sleep?
LifestyleTweens and TeensWhat do you do if your teen can't sleep?LifestyleParenting TipsHow can a new mom get more sleep?LifestyleBack to School5 Things You Should Know: Teens and SleepLifestyleParenting TipsHow to Help a Child Who Is Having Trouble Falling AsleepLifestyleParenting TipsCan Scented Pillow Inserts Help You Sleep Better?
ElectronicsAutomotive GadgetsHow Anti-sleep Alarms WorkElectronicsOther GadgetsDoes wearable tech really help people sleep better?ElectronicsTech's Effects on the FamilyIs your children's computer time affecting their sleep patterns?
PeopleFolklore & SuperstitionWill sleeping with a fan on kill you?PeopleLearningDoes sleeping after learning make you smarter?PeopleSchoolingHigh Schools Are Allowing Sleep-deprived Students to Take Midday Naps
AdventureHiking & CampingSpend a Weekend Camping to Sleep Better, Study Says
AutoSafety & Regulatory DevicesWill your next car wake you up when you fall asleep at the wheel

Lots More Information

Related Articles

Citation

Games

Advertisement

Loading...