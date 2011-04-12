How to Get Rid of Gas Pains

Intestinal gas is often uncomfortable, and it can even cause severe stomach pain. When the pain is on the right side of the body, people sometimes mistake it for gallstones or appendicitis. Similarly, when the pain is on the upper left, people sometimes mistake it for a heart problem [source: Mayo Clinic]. When you're sure it's just gas and you're looking for relief, you might want to try one of the following remedies:

Drink a cup of soothing tea. A warm cup of peppermint tea sometimes helps to relieve gas pains [source: Mayo Clinic ]. Chamomile tea has also been known to ease stomach discomfort, as has chewing on fennel seeds.

Some people find that probiotic supplements help relieve uncomfortable gas [source: Danoff ].

Activated charcoal tablets may help relieve gas pains, and they're available in health food stores, as well as in some pharmacies.

Antacids, some of which contain simethicone, sometimes help relieve gas pains.

The best thing is to avoid the problem altogether by trying to identify what foods trigger the uncomfortable gas pains. Some common triggers are listed below.

Dairy products often cause uncomfortable gas and bloating. If you determine that dairy products cause gas pains, you can either avoid them or try taking a lactase supplement before eating dairy products [source: Mayo Clinic ]. Some people find these over-the-counter supplements very helpful.

High-fiber foods are a common offender. If you think this might be causing your gas pains, try increasing the amount of water you drink during the day while reducing the amount of high-fiber foods you consume.

Fatty foods often lead to a bloated, uncomfortable feeling, along with gas pains. Fatty foods (including fried foods) cause the stomach to stay full longer and therefore cause the body to produce more uncomfortable gas. That's why it's a good idea to avoid fatty and fried foods.