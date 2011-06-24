How to Stop an Upset Stomach

An upset stomach can describe numerous symptoms, including bloating, belching and nausea or other discomfort in your upper abdomen. Often it's the result of overeating or of eating foods that your body has trouble digesting, but it can also be a side effect from medication and can even result from stress or nervousness [source: Mayo Clinic]. Whatever the cause, there are ways to relieve the symptoms.

Discuss any medications that you are taking with your doctor. Some medications irritate the stomach lining, resulting in an upset stomach. Sometimes a change in medication will solve the problem.

Reducing the amount of alcohol, caffeine and carbonated beverages you consume can relieve an upset stomach. If you smoke, quitting can also help. [source: Medline Plus

You may discover that eating a particular food upsets your stomach. The simple solution is to avoid such foods. Common triggers include spicy or high-fat foods, caffeine, alcohol and dairy products.

Eating smaller meals during the day gives your body time to digest your food, which can prevent an upset stomach. Chewing your food thoroughly also helps.

Herbal teas, such as peppermint or ginger tea, can soothe your stomach.

Maintaining a healthy weight will avoid putting pressure on your abdomen, preventing excess acid from backing up into your esophagus.

Over-the-counter antacids may relieve your immediate symptoms by neutralizing the acids in your stomach. These include calcium carbonate antacids, such as Tums and Alka-2, or products such as Alka-Seltzer, Maalox, Mylanta and Rolaids [source: NDDIC ].

If your upset stomach persists, talk to your doctor to make sure there's no underlying condition causing the symptoms.

Lifestyle changes, like getting enough rest, can help too.

Try reducing your emotional and physical stress by practicing relaxation techniques or yoga [source: NDDIC ]. //]]]]> ]]>