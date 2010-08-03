Should I see a doctor about GERD?

You should see a doctor if any of the following statements apply to you so that you can get a correct diagnosis.

My symptoms are so disabling and disturbing that they prevent me from participating in many daily activities or make participation extremely difficult.

My heartburn comes on with exercise.

I feel as if I have something stuck in my throat.

I have a sharp pain when I swallow.

I have pain, heaviness, or pressure in my chest.

I have repeated symptoms of heartburn, belching, or regurgitation.

Left untreated, GERD may damage your esophagus, resulting in more serious conditions. See your doctor if you experience any GERD symptoms on a regular basis.

Approximately 15 million Americans have GERD symptoms every day, yet only 1 in 4 see their doctor. These numbers imply that GERD often goes undiagnosed. You may think there's nothing that can be done to ease your symptoms, but GERD is very treatable. In addition, you should see a doctor to confirm that you have GERD, since its symptoms can be confused with more serious conditions such as heart disease.

Everyone experiences heartburn from time to time. Although heartburn can be a simple nuisance, it can also indicate something more serious. You should see your doctor if you have recurrent heartburn or other GERD symptoms, such as regurgitation or belching.