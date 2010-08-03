What are the levels of GERD symptoms?

Doctors classify GERD symptoms as mild, moderate, or severe.
Symptoms are considered mild when they:
- are fairly easy to tolerate
- do not interfere with normal, daily activities
- don't change much in severity
- last for only a limited time during each episode
- are infrequent
Symptoms are considered moderate when they:
- are frequent
- begin to interfere with, but don't prevent, normal daily activities such as eating and sleeping
Symptoms are considered severe when they:
- are so disabling, disturbing, and frequent that they prevent you from participating in many daily activities or make participation extremely difficult
Severe symptoms are often a sign that additional problems have occurred, such as damage to the esophagus.
Advertisement
Advertisement