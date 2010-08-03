What are the levels of GERD symptoms?

Doctors classify GERD symptoms as mild, moderate, or severe.

Symptoms are considered mild when they:

  • are fairly easy to tolerate
  • do not interfere with normal, daily activities
  • don't change much in severity
  • last for only a limited time during each episode
  • are infrequent

Symptoms are considered moderate when they:

  • are frequent
  • begin to interfere with, but don't prevent, normal daily activities such as eating and sleeping

Symptoms are considered severe when they:

  • are so disabling, disturbing, and frequent that they prevent you from participating in many daily activities or make participation extremely difficult

Severe symptoms are often a sign that additional problems have occurred, such as damage to the esophagus.

