What can I do to prevent symptoms of GERD?

Easy Steps to Take to Prevent or Relieve GERD Symptoms:

Eat small meals.

Don't recline, lie down, or bend over after eating.

Elevate the head of your bed 6 inches.

Avoid foods that cause your symptoms.

If you smoke, quit.

Avoid drinking alcohol.

Wear loose clothing around your waist.

Maintain or get down to your ideal weight.

Find effective ways to manage the stress in your life.

Take your medication as prescribed.

You already know what causes GERD, but there are actions you can take to help keep your GERD under control. If you take medicine, for example, it is important that you take it exactly as prescribed. It is also important that you make the lifestyle changes that will help you avoid or reduce the severity of symptoms. Feeling better is within your reach.

What can I do to ease symptoms?

If you take medicine to treat GERD, one of the best things you can do is to take it the way the doctor prescribed. Within 8 to 12 weeks of taking your medicine, you should feel better. Some medications, such as antacids, may provide immediate relief. But you shouldn't stop taking your medicine as soon as you feel better. Follow your doctor's instructions to keep your symptoms under control and learn how GERD medications may affect you.

