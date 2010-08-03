What do I need to keep track of to control GERD?

To control your GERD, it's important that you track both your medicines and your symptoms. It is also important you show your doctor the results of your tracking. This information can provide important clues about your condition.

How can I keep track of my medicines?

Track the medicines you take. You will need to keep track of both the kinds of medicines you take and when you take them.

Also, use the following guidelines to help you get the most from your medicine with the least problems.

Take your medications exactly as directed. Don't stop taking your medication just because you feel better.

Watch for medication side effects and let your doctor know if you are having any. If you are having trouble, get help for medication side effects .

Buy your medications from one pharmacy or one drugstore chain. That way, the pharmacy can track all medicines you take.

Should I track my symptoms?

You can help your doctor by monitoring your symptoms and letting him or her know when and if your GERD treatment plan isn't working. Communication is key to keeping your life healthy and free of symptoms.

What should I tell my doctor about what I've tracked?

Share your symptoms of GERD with your doctor. Note changes for the better or worse. Discuss any problems that you have with taking the medicines the way they were prescribed. Talk about lifestyle changes you have made or problems you're having making those changes.

Other guidelines to make sure you get the most benefit while working with your healthcare team include:

Don't be afraid to ask questions.

Take part in the decisions about your treatment. It helps you feel more in control.

Keep your appointments and be on time so you get the benefits of a full-length appointment.

Discuss with your doctor your concerns about any aspect of your treatment plan.

Tell your doctor if you're not taking your medicine as directed. He or she may be able to make adjustments that will make it easier for you to stick with a schedule.