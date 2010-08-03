What do I need to know about GERD medications?

It is important that you understand your GERD medications. Don't be afraid to ask your doctor what you may think are "silly" questions about your medications. The only silly questions are the ones you don't ask. Take the time to write down any questions or concerns you have before your appointment. Then take the list with you and write down your doctor's answers. Also ask your doctor if there is any written information about the medication that you can take home.

How do I take GERD medications?

GERD medications come in various forms, including dissolving tablets, chewable tablets, pills, capsules, and liquids. In addition to what you see printed on the prescription label, your pharmacist can tell you how to take your medication. It's OK to use water or juice to help you swallow most pills, and you can take liquids directly from a spoon or dilute them in a glass of water. Follow the printed label as to how often you should take the medication. Your pharmacist or doctor will also tell you what foods and other medications you should avoid. If you have any questions or don't understand the directions, be sure to call your doctor or pharmacist.