What kind of healthcare professionals do I need to treat my GERD?

Usually the first person you see for GERD is your primary care doctor, typically the family practitioner or internist you usually see for overall health concerns. Your doctor will review your symptoms, your medical history, and the results of your physical examination as well as any additional tests. See How can I be sure I have GERD?

Your primary care doctor may diagnose and treat your GERD or, if needed, refer you to a specialist. Specialists who treat GERD are called gastroenterologists.