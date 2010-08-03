What should I tell my doctor about my GERD symptoms?

An important key to diagnosis is your symptom history. It covers the following, which you should have available for your doctor:

the exact symptoms you experience

how long you have had symptoms

how severe your symptoms are

when symptoms occur and how long they last

factors that may be contributing to your symptoms

other illnesses that may be causing your symptoms or making them worse

anything that has made your symptoms improve

any medications you've been taking for these symptoms or any other problems

Fortunately, GERD is often easy for your doctor to recognize based solely on your symptoms. Other times, your doctor may need to dig a bit deeper to determine whether or not you have GERD and how it can be best treated.

How long have you had symptoms?

Even though the length of time that you've had GERD symptoms doesn't determine the severity of your condition, it may provide your doctor with clues. For example, those with mild symptoms often report they've had symptoms for years, while those with a sudden occurrence of symptoms may have something more serious, such as a stricture or an ulcer.

When do symtpoms occur?

Make sure you tell your doctor:

how soon after eating your symptoms occur

if any particular foods bring on symptoms

if your symptoms are worse at a certain time of day

if any particular movement or activity causes symptoms