Will changing my diet affect GERD?

To reduce symptoms of GERD, you need to:
- avoid foods that trigger your symptoms
- eat more frequent, smaller meals since overeating can cause symptoms
Certain foods may affect how well the lower esophageal sphincter works or irritate the tissues that line the esophagus . If you have GERD, you need to avoid foods that cause these problems. You should also eat smaller, more frequent meals, because large meals may increase your risk of reflux.
What foods should I avoid?
Here are some common types of foods that may be playing a role in your GERD. These recommended dietary changes don't mean you're restricted to a bland diet. With planning, you can enjoy tasty meals and still control GERD.
|Type of Food
|Specific Foods
|How the Food Causes Symptoms
|High-fat foods
|
|
|Fried foods
|
|
|Tomato-based products
|
|
|Citrus-based products
|
|
|Some candies
|
|
|Alcohol
|
|
|Caffeinated drinks
|
|
|Carbonated beverages
|
|
|Spicy foods
|
|
