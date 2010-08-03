Will changing my diet affect GERD?

To reduce symptoms of GERD, you need to:

avoid foods that trigger your symptoms

eat more frequent, smaller meals since overeating can cause symptoms

Certain foods may affect how well the lower esophageal sphincter works or irritate the tissues that line the esophagus . If you have GERD, you need to avoid foods that cause these problems. You should also eat smaller, more frequent meals, because large meals may increase your risk of reflux.

What foods should I avoid?

Here are some common types of foods that may be playing a role in your GERD. These recommended dietary changes don't mean you're restricted to a bland diet. With planning, you can enjoy tasty meals and still control GERD.

Type of Food Specific Foods How the Food Causes Symptoms High-fat foods cheese

fatty beef

hot dogs slows the emptying of the stomach's contents, which increases the risk of reflux

weakens or prevents the lower esophageal sphincter, or LES, from working properly Fried foods donuts

French fries slows the emptying of the stomach's contents

weakens or prevents the LES from working well Tomato-based products barbecue sauce

chili

ketchup

pizza

salsa

spaghetti sauce

tomato juice

tomatoes irritates the lining of the esophagus Citrus-based products lemonade

lemons

limes

orange juice

oranges

pineapple irritates the lining of the esophagus Some candies cake

candy, including chocolate, peppermint, and spearmint

cookies

hot cocoa weakens or relaxes the LES Alcohol beer

hard liquor relaxes the LES Caffeinated drinks coffee

tea irritates the lining of the esophagus

may weaken the LES Carbonated beverages seltzer/club soda

soft drinks may cause the stomach to distend and cause reflux Spicy foods curries

garlic

hot sauce

jalepeno peppers/hot peppers

mustard

onion

salsa irritates the lining of the esophagus

weakens or prevents the LES from working well