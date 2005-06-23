Headache Resources

National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke

The nation's leading supporter of biomedical research on disorders of the brain and nervous system, including headache.

ClinicalTrials.gov

A service of the National Institutes of Health and the National Library of Medicine, this site lists clinical trials underway, including those currently recruiting patients. These include current Headache studies recruiting patients.

Medline Plus

Medline Plus provides a wealth of information on a range of medical topics, including headache. Offers latest medical news, general information, and more technical information from government sources and public foundations and associations.

National Headache Foundation

The National Headache Foundation is dedicated to informing headache sufferers and practitioners about advances, promoting research on headache causes and treatments, and educating the public about headaches.

American Council for Headache Eduction

The American Council for Headache Education (ACHE) is a nonprofit patient-health professional partnership dedicated to advancing the treatment and management of headache and to raising the public awareness of headache as a valid, biologically based illness. ACHE was formed in 1990 by the American Headache Society, a professional society of healthcare providers dedicated to the treatment of headache.

MAGNUM: The National Migraine Association

MAGNUM, which stands for Migraine Awareness Group: A National Understanding for Migraineurs, is a nonprofit healthcare education organization established to increase public awareness of migraine. It offers resources on migraine, including a listing of regional headache and migraine clinics.