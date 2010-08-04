What should I know about other antidepressants?

Certain other antidepressants are sometimes used to prevent migraines. These include:

bupropion

mirtazapine

phenelzine sulfate

trazodone

venlafaxine

How much is used varies from person to person. Significantly fewer headaches can occur after only 2 to 4 weeks of therapy with these medications.

How do these antidepressants work?

These medications work by changing the levels of the chemicals norepinephrine and serotonin. These are brain chemicals involved in both depression and migraine headaches. How they work in headaches is not clear.

What are the possible side effects of these antidepressants and what should I do about them?

Common side effects include:

blurred vision

constipation

dizziness

drowsiness

dry mouth

racing heart

stomachaches

urinary problems

If you experience any of these side effects, you should notify your doctor.

What are the possible drug interactions with antidepressants?

It is always important to consult your doctor when taking new medications. Antidepressants can interact with a variety of medications. These include:

seizure medications such as Tegretol (carbamazepine) and Dilantin (phenytoin)

H2 blockers such as Tagamet (cimetidine)

monoamine oxidase inhibitors such as Nardil (perphenazine), Marplan (isocarboxazid), and Parnate (tranylcypromine)

heart medications such as clonidine, diuretics, anticoagulants, and digoxin

SSRIs such as fluoxetine and sertraline

Before starting any new medication, be sure you doctor is aware of all medicines, both over-the-counter and prescription, that you are taking.