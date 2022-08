The excruciating stabbing pain of a cluster headache arrives suddenly, lasts from 15 minutes to several hours and comes in "clusters" of headaches extending anywhere from a week to a year. Most medications work too slowly to be an effective cluster headache migraine treatment, and the pain is too severe to respond to over-the-counter medications. However, there are some preventive and cluster migraine headache treatment procedures available. Click on to learn more.

Advertisement