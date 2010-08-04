How do my sleep and rest patterns affect my headaches?

Changes in your sleep patterns can bring on a headache. Therefore, keeping a consistent sleep schedule is key in effective headache management. If you sleep late on the weekend, for instance, you could get a so-called weekend headache. Sometimes changes in your sleep pattern can also lead to changes in when you drink caffeine, another common headache trigger.

You may find that when you're too tired, you get a headache. It may be because you skip meals or make other changes in your eating pattern, just aren't getting enough sleep or have changed your sleep patterns. All of these things can cause headaches or make them worse.