5 Things You Don’t Know About HIV

On December 1, 2012, World AIDS Day, several news outlets sang the same song: We just aren't getting it when it comes to human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS).
Be it the stigma attached to STIs, a lack of resources in certain communities, improper education or any of the various potential causes, the jury is still out on why U.S. citizens and young people in general are still in the dark about a very serious infection.
Advertisement
Here are five things you probably don't already know about HIV, that you definitely should!