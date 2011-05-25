Can kids with cerebral palsy still play outside?

People who have cerebral palsy (CP) experience a wide variety of symptoms. In some cases, kids with CP have stiff muscles; sometimes, they're able to move their muscles, but in an odd manner that makes it difficult to stay balanced. While kids with CP certainly have physical obstacles to surmount, there are things that parents can do to improve their child's quality of life. For example, there's nothing wrong with some occasional roughhousing. While it's not a good idea to get too rough, kids generally benefit from a bit of horseplay. While you shouldn't worry too much about hurting your kid, pay close attention to the types of movements that he or she seems to enjoy. If you notice that your child gets uncomfortable whenever he or she is on a swing, try pushing him or her more slowly.

It's healthy for a child to get physical stimulation on a regular basis. While moving around is nice, outdoor exercise and activities are even better. Sometimes, kids with CP find it difficult to become motivated about moving, but there's nothing like new scenery to stimulate a young child into action. Riding a wagon outside is just one of many ways to motivate your youngster. Another physical activity that's particularly beneficial for kids with CP is swimming, which can stretch out muscles and build stronger bones. In order to make your child feel safe in the water, aids like ankle weights, flippers and floaties are good to have around. If you don't live near the beach or a swimming pool, even your child's nightly bath can be turned into an opportunity to exercise. As long as your child winds up using his or her muscles a bit, the location is secondary to the primary goals -- exercise and having fun.