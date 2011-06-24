How to Treat a Pinched Nerve

A pinched nerve occurs when too much pressure is placed on a nerve from the surrounding tissues, bones, muscles or tendons. The pressure causes inflammation of the nerve, resulting in the nerve not functioning properly. No permanent damage will occur if the nerve is pinched for a short period of time, and you'll be able to function normally once the pressure is relieved. However, if the pressure continues for a prolonged period of time, you may suffer from chronic pain and permanent damage. The symptoms of a pinched nerve depend on the nerve affected, but often include pain, numbness, tingling or weakness [source: Mayo Clinic].

You will have various treatment options -- your doctor will discuss them with you. Here are a few of them.

Advertisement