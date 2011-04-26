Can you treat your sinus problems at home?

There are several things you can do at home to treat sinus problems. First, make sure to drink plenty of fluids, mainly water and pure fruit juice. Lubrication of the sinuses can help ease those nasty sinus-related symptoms. Lubrication also dilutes your thick sinus mucous and promotes mucous drainage. Similarly, it's important to moisturize your sinus cavities. You can do this by breathing in vapor from a vaporizer or from a hot shower. Do this two to four times a day for best results. Second, apply a warm compress to your face, which can help relieve sinus pain and tenderness. Third, rinse out your nasal passages, which helps clear your nasal cavities. This is called nasal lavage. Rinse your nasal passages at least twice a day. Fourth, sleep with your head propped up. This can help with nasal drainage and nasal pain relief.

If you are experiencing sinus problems you should avoid several situations. Don't fly on a plane when congested, as this can exacerbate your sinus problems. You should also avoid sudden changes in temperature and extreme temperatures [source: MedLine Plus]. Try taking over-the-counter pain relievers, such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen, to help relieve nasal pain. Use over-the-counter decongestants sparingly, as overuse can lead to more severe sinus problems [source: Mayo Clinic].

There are several things you can do to prevent future sinus problems. First, protect yourself from viruses and germs. Wash your hands frequently and don't share drinking glasses or eating utensils with anyone else. Second, if your sinus problems are allergy related, manage your allergies with proper intervention. Third, avoid cigarette smoke and polluted air as much as possible. Fourth, stay healthy by eating plenty of fruits and vegetables and drinking plenty of fluids, even when you're not sick.