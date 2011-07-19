What are some natural remedies for sinus blockage and congestion?

You may prefer natural remedies or you may simply be fed up with suffering from sinus congestion, to the point that you are willing to try anything. The list of natural remedies for sinus congestion is lengthy, so you can be sure you will find something that works for you. One of the most common natural remedies is using humidification to loosen the mucous in the sinuses. This is generally done by inhaling steam or by placing warm compresses on the face. Humidification is sometimes mixed with aroma therapy by adding a couple of drops of peppermint, or tea tree or eucalyptus oils to the water that you are inhaling. Other herbal remedies used for sinus decongestion are elderberry and thyme or you may want to try having a cup of herbal tea daily – especially fenugreek, echinacea or sage.

Garlic and ginger are often used for sinus decongestion. Some people eat them and some people mix them into water and use them as a nasal flush. Sesame oil, spring onions or salt are alternative therapies that are performed by mixing the chosen ingredient into water and using the mixtures as nasal drops. Sinus congestion is sometimes caused by food allergies, so going on a brief liquid diet and slowly reintroducing foods may help you to locate the cause of your sinus problems.

When you sleep, try to keep your head elevated to allow the sinuses to drain. Light exercise can help by releasing adrenaline, which will constrict the blood vessels and may reduce swelling in the sinuses. Acupressure is a method of Chinese medicine that applies pressure to certain points to stimulate the body’s natural healing mechanisms. Acupressure is a safe practice that you can try at home – all you need are two free hands!