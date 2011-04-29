How can respiratory conditions be misdiagnosed?

There are a few reasons respiratory conditions might be misdiagnosed. First, many respiratory conditions have similar symptoms, such as mucus production and shortness of breath. For example, a pulmonary embolism, which is a blood clot in the lungs, may be misdiagnosed as pneumonia, lung cancer, asthma, a heart attack or other conditions. This is because the common symptoms of a pulmonary embolism are shortness of breath, chest pain and a cough, which are common symptoms for a range of lung and heart conditions. Second, some respiratory conditions might appear to be a heart condition, since the heart and lungs work closely together and are found in the same area of the body. Therefore, a problem with the lungs may appear to be a problem with the heart. Cor pulmonale is a good example of this. Cor pulmonale is a condition that affects the heart but the source of the problem is actually from the lungs. You might come up with a diagnosis of right heart failure, but in this case you would be diagnosing a symptom, rather than the source of the problem.

There are numbers of respiratory conditions, some being more common and some being rare. When making a diagnosis, a doctor will generally look out for the more common conditions. If you are having treatment for a condition but your symptoms are continuing or worsening, you need to seek medical attention, as they may have misdiagnosed your condition. These days, a number of tests can be performed to ensure an accurate diagnosis. These include a range of blood tests, lung function test, and a variety of scans, including X-rays, ultrasounds, CT scans and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). In some conditions, early diagnosis may play a vital part in stopping the disease progression and in leading to a full recovery.