Urinary Tract Infection Questions to Ask

Review the following "Questions to Ask" about urinary tract infection so you're prepared to discuss this important health issue with your health care professional.

1. Am I at risk for a urinary tract infection?

2. What can I do to prevent a urinary tract infection?

3. What are the signs of a urinary tract infection?

4. What tests are available to find the cause of my infection, and which one is right for me?

5. What are the results of my urine tests and what do they mean?

6. What medication are you prescribing for my infection, how should I take it and for how long?

7. What are the possible side effects of the antibiotic medication, and what should I do to avoid or lessen them? Will the antibiotic interact with any other medications I am taking?

8. If I keep getting urinary tract infections, will I need more tests? Which ones, how will they be done and what can the results mean?

9. Am I a candidate for preventive antibiotic therapy, and what treatment would be best for me? What is the medication, and when and how should I take it?

