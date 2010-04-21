Is USDA certified organic food safer than regular food?

Next time you head to your local grocery store, take a look around. You can't make it five feet without seeing a product advertised as "all natural" or containing "multigrain goodness!" Upon further examination of the ingredients list, you'll find that these buzz words are often plastered on processed foods that may be far from good for you. Why? Because there aren't any regulations to stop companies from labeling a product that contains dozens of synthetic ingredients with misleading words like "nature" and "health." And it's not just the wording either -- check out the artwork. It's likely that frozen dinner with a picture of a sun setting over a field of wildflowers is loaded with chemical preservatives and additives that have nothing to do with nature. But, there is one exception to this rule: A label reading "certified organic" can't claim this status if it hasn't been properly certified. Here's what you need to know about certified organic food.
Advertisement