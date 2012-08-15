Test Your Brain

Excerpted from YOU: The Owner's Manual by Drs. Mehmet Oz and Michael Roizen

How smart are you? Take this quick test to peek inside the power of your brain. Test adapted from the Mensa test by Dr. Abbie Salny and America Mensa Ltd., copyright 1992 and 2004

1. While Bill was ironing his G-string, a person knocked on his door. It was his mother-inlaw's only daughter's husband's son. What relation was this person to Bill?

2. What's the missing number in the series?

1 3 9 __ 81 243

3. Which of the proverbs below best matches the meaning of "All that glitters is not gold"?

a. A penny saved is a penny earned

b. You can't tell a book by its cover

c. A fool and his money are soon parted

d. Just because Boy George wears makeup doesn't mean he can sing

4. Unscramble the letters to reveal this health term.

E E L L O C T O S H R

5. If Britney is 10, Wolfgang Mozart is 20, and Prince and Sting are both 5, but Elvis is 10, how much is Madonna by the same system?

6. After paying for the Cabbage Patch Kid you bought on eBay, you have just $9.60 in your pocket. You have an equal number of quarters, dimes, and nickels, but no other coins. How many of each of the three coins do you have?

7. Which of the following is least like the others?

a. Lungs

b. Ears

c. Brain

d. Legs

e. Groin

8. How many 9s do you pass when you start at 1 and count up to 100?

9. One four-letter word will fit on all three lines below to make new words with the word preceding and the word following (example: IN [DOOR] STOP). The same word must be used for all three lines. What's the word?

BACK _ _ _ _ SOME

FREE _ _ _ _ MADE

FORE _ _ _ _ BAG

10. What is the tree that contains all the vowels: A E I O U (though not in order)?

11. The following is a common proverb in disguise. Put it in its common form.

A finely chosen pomegranate consumed at every eastwardly arrival of sunlight prevents the healer of all bodily malfunctions from knocking at the entrance of your abode.

12. The spy was captured easily, and his message proved to be so simple that the lieutenant saw its importance immediately. Here it is. What does it say?

ALBERT: TOM TRICKS ARETHA'S CUDDLY KITTY, ANSWER TODAY: DO ANOTHER WIGGLE NOW. MARTHA'S OVARIES NOT DANCING. ARE YOU?

