Thanks to the use of anesthetics, surgery can be performed without pain. Though many minor medical procedures can be done with a local anesthetic, more complex procedures require that the patient remain unconscious.

An anesthesiologist is a specialist in the use of those drugs that stop the experience of pain. Anesthesiologists must complete medical school, an internship, and a residency in their specialty before starting their practice.

An anesthesiologist also may receive some training in a field other than anesthesiology, such as internal medicine, pediatrics, or obstetrics. Some anesthesiologists may even complete tours of surgical residency in order to broaden their knowledge of the various surgical techniques and needs.

