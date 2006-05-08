Bariatrician

Bariatricians practice in a relatively new field of medicine that has become popular because of the public's keen interest in the problems of being overweight.

Bariatricians have been making advances in what is known about being overweight and how to treat it. Bariatric surgeons can perform procedures that lead to permanent weight loss.

Bariatricians' training often includes an internship and residency in internal medicine or family medicine. Bariatricians are certified by their specialty group, such as the American Society of Bariatric Physicians or the American Board of Obesity Medicine.

