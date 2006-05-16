Dermatologists study diseases and disorders of the skin, ranging from acne to psoriasis to skin cancer.

A dermatologist also must be knowledgeable about diseases that primarily affect other parts of the body but that may have some bearing on the condition of the skin. In addition, dermatologists have training in allergies, since over the years many skin conditions have been recognized as allergic reactions instead of skin diseases.

Dermatologists are required to do an internship, usually in internal medicine, followed by a three-year residency in dermatology.

