Neurologists study the field of medical science that is concerned with the nervous system -- the brain, the spinal cord, and the complex network of nerves.

Clinical neurology concerns itself specifically with the diagnosis and treatment of diseases of the nervous system. Because disorders of other systems can affect the nervous system and vice versa, the neurologist also must be familiar with the total functioning of the body.

Advertisement

Training in this field includes a one-year internship in internal medicine, followed by a three-year residency in neurology.

©Publications International, Ltd.

This information is solely for informational purposes. IT IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE MEDICAL ADVICE. Neither the Editors of Consumer Guide (R), Publications International, Ltd., the author nor publisher take responsibility for any possible consequences from any treatment, procedure, exercise, dietary modification, action or application of medication which results from reading or following the information contained in this information. The publication of this information does not constitute the practice of medicine, and this information does not replace the advice of your physician or other health care provider. Before undertaking any course of treatment, the reader must seek the advice of their physician or other health care provider.