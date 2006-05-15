Orthopedists are concerned with the diagnosis and treatment of disorders of the bones and joints. An orthopedist treats broken bones, disorders of the bones and joints that can be corrected surgically, bone tumors, and other problems of the skeletal system.

Because of their knowledge of the functioning of the musculoskeletal system, orthopedists often treat sports injuries and may serve as the physician for athletic teams. An orthopedist is required to complete a one-year internship in general surgery, four years of training in orthopedic surgery, and a year of medical practice before taking specialty board examinations.

