Physical medicine and rehabilitation specialists are concerned with the diseases and disorders of the neuromuscular system (the nerves and muscles). These specialists are skilled in using heat, cold, water, electricity, massage, and exercise to help patients regain use and function of parts of the body that have been damaged by stroke, severe arthritis, or other injury.

After completion of medical school, the physical medicine and rehabilitation specialist is required to complete at least three additional years of training, followed by two years of specialty practice. Specialty board examinations are required.

