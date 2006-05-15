Podiatrist

" " Podiatrists specialize in the feet. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

Podiatrists treat diseases and injuries of the feet. (Only somewhat recently have all the states recognized podiatry as a legitimate healing field.)

Podiatrists have degrees in podiatric medicine but not M.D. degrees, and they have not attended medical school. Many podiatrists have joined the ranks of sports medicine practitioners, since many foot injuries result from sports activities.

Advertisement

Some podiatrists are qualified to perform surgery on the feet when it is indicated. They also fit a variety of orthotic devices (inserted into shoes) to correct foot problems. The boom in jogging and walking for fitness has increased the demand for podiatric services.

©Publications International, Ltd.

This information is solely for informational purposes. IT IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE MEDICAL ADVICE. Neither the Editors of Consumer Guide (R), Publications International, Ltd., the author nor publisher take responsibility for any possible consequences from any treatment, procedure, exercise, dietary modification, action or application of medication which results from reading or following the information contained in this information. The publication of this information does not constitute the practice of medicine, and this information does not replace the advice of your physician or other health care provider. Before undertaking any course of treatment, the reader must seek the advice of their physician or other health care provider.