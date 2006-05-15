Rheumatologists specialize in the study, diagnosis, and medical treatment of diseases and disorders of bones, joints, and muscles. These disorders often are characterized by inflammation or degeneration and include such conditions as arthritis, gout, and other diseases of the connective tissue.

A rheumatologist has completed an internship and residency in internal medicine, followed by two or more years of training and experience in rheumatology.

