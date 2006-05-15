Urologists deal with diseases and disorders of the kidneys, urinary tract, prostate gland, and male sex organs. (A gynecologic urologist is a specialist that focuses on female urinary-tract problems including such conditions as incontinence.)

After completion of medical school, the urologist has two years of training in general surgery, followed by a three-year training period in urology and urologic surgery and an 18-month period of clinical practice before taking specialty board examinations.

