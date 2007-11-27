Medical breakthroughs occur every day. Some of these are lifesaving, paradigm-shifting revelations that change the way we live, and some just improve our lifestyle. An angioplasty, for example, may greatly lengthen your life span and improve your quality of life, but it might not be immediately required in order for you to live. Cosmetic surgery and hair plugs might improve our chances of getting a date or a job, but in most cases, you'd still be able to live a long, fulfilling life without it. These are all good examples of what is referred to as an elective procedure.

In general, elective procedures are those deemed, by your doctor or your insurance provider, as not medically necessary. This rather vague terminology has a specific definition of clinically appropriate medical services that a practitioner would provide a patient in order to prevent, evaluate, diagnose, or treat an illness, injury, or disease. Medically necessary services also must be generally accepted in the medical community and can't be more expensive than a comparable alternative. All elective procedures are planned, nonemergency care designed to improve your quality of life physically and psychologically. They can be performed on an inpatient or outpatient basis, and insurance coverage is usually minimal. No matter your motivation, elective procedures are going to cost you.

Types of Elective Procedures

There are as many different kinds of elective procedures as there are bones in the body. They can include:

When we hear the word "elective," we probably think of a strictly superficial process. While it's true that the most popular types of elective procedures are plastic surgery, laser vision correction and hair replacement, there's still a large segment of elective procedures that have nothing to do with vanity.

Angioplasty, for example, is a procedure in which a balloon is used to open a blocked coronary artery in order to improve the flow of blood to the heart. It's considered elective, even though it can help prevent a person's chance of a future heart attack. Hip replacement is another popular procedure that's used to help patients with poor joints regain their mobility. However, because this procedure isn't performed in order to save the patient's life, it's not considered medically necessary.