About Weight-loss Surgery

For many dieters, weight loss remains a tantalizing mirage. Sometimes people who are seriously overweight need more help than diet and exercise can provide.

Even being moderately overweight can put you at risk for such life-threatening conditions as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, orthopedic problems, gallbladder disease, and sleep apnea. But the risks are even greater if you are seriously or severely overweight (at least 100 pounds overweight or twice your ideal weight). If you are desperate to shed weight to reduce health risks, weight-loss surgery may be an option to consider. But before you decide to take this route, there is much to learn.

Surgery to promote weight loss is a drastic measure. It is a permanent procedure, and to be successful, it requires a lifetime commitment to changes in how and what you eat. Weight-loss surgery, also called bariatric surgery, is for people who are severely overweight and cannot lose weight by traditional means or who suffer from serious, life-threatening, weight-related health problems. If you fit this profile and are determined to lose weight to improve your health, surgery may be the answer. Your health care provider will weigh the risks and benefits to determine whether the risk of NOT having the surgery outweighs the potential complications from having the surgery.

You may be a candidate for weight-loss surgery if you meet these criteria:

You have tried and failed with dieting, exercise, and lifestyle changes.

Your Body Mass Index (BMI) is 40 or greater, or your BMI is between 35 and 40 and you have a life-threatening, weight-related health problem such as diabetes, severe sleep apnea, or heart disease.

You are more than 100 pounds over ideal weight

