Activities for Kids with ADHD

Karate chop: The practice of martial arts is a great outlet for a kid's energy. Exercise is always important for kids, but the level of concentration and immersion that martial arts provides can be really beneficial for someone with ADHD.

Puzzle it out: Carving wood, building models, figuring out the inner workings of mechanical stuff -- these are all activities that kids with ADHD tend to like. It's something new, it's something that works the hands and the brain at the same time, and it's fairly easy to focus because you have to.