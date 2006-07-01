Addiction Signs and Symptoms

Narcotics/Prescription Drugs/Opium/Heroin/Codeine/Oxycontin

Lethargic, drowsiness

Constricted pupils that fail to respond to light

Redness and raw nostrils from inhaling heroin in power form

Scars or tracks on inner arms or other parts of the body from needle injections

Use or possession of paraphernalia, such as syringes or bent spoons, bottle caps, eyedroppers, rubber tubing, cotton and needles

Slurred speech

Note: While there may be no readily apparent symptoms of analgesic abuse, it may be indicated by frequent visits to different physicians or dentists for prescriptions to treat pain of non-specific origin. In cases where a patient has chronic pain and abuse of medication is suspected, it may be indicated by the amount of medication and frequency it's taken.

Inhalants — Solvents/Glue/Petrol/Aerosols

Substance odor on breath and clothes

Runny nose

Watering eyes

Slurred speech

Impaired coordination

Nausea, vomiting and diarrhea

Slowed breathing

Brain damage

Poor muscle control

Pain in the chest, muscles, and joints

Heart trouble

Severe depression and fatigue

Loss of appetite

Bronchial spasm

Nosebleeds and sores on mouth

Bizarre and reckless behavior

Drowsiness or unconsciousness

Suffocation and sudden death

Presence of bags or rags containing dry plastic cement or other solvents at home, in locker at school or at work

Discarded whipped cream cans, spray paint cans or similar chargers (containing nitrous oxide)

Small bottles labeled "incense" (containing butyl nitrite)