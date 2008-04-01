Sources for Autism Information and Support

Parents often find that books and movies about autism that have happy endings cheer them, but raise false hopes because they don't provide information on autism or autism support, they are simply stories. In such stories about autism, a parent's novel approach to autism support suddenly works or the child simply outgrows the autistic behaviors. But there really are no cures for autism and growth takes time and patience. Parents should seek practical, realistic sources of autism information and autism support, and ensure that their autism information is based on careful research.

Similarly, certain sources of information are more reliable than others. Some popular magazines and newspapers are quick to report new "miracle cures" before they have been thoroughly researched. Scientific and professional materials, such as those published by the Autism Society of America and other organizations that take the time to thoroughly evaluate such claims, provide current information based on well-documented data and carefully controlled clinical research.

Discovery Health Partner: Autism Speaks

Additional Resources:

Association of University Centers on Disabilities (AUCD)

8630 Fenton Street

Suite 410

Silver Spring, MD 20910

(301) 588-8252

Prepares professionals for careers in the field of developmental disabilities. Also provides technical assistance and training, and disseminates information to service providers to support the independence, productivity, integration, and inclusion into the community of persons with developmental disabilities and their families.

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA)

10801 Rockville Pike

Rockville, MD 20852

(800) 638-8255

Provides information on speech, language, and hearing disorders, as well as referrals to certified speech-language pathologists and audiologists.

The Association of Persons with Severe Handicaps (TASH)

29 West Susquehanna Avenue

Suite 210

Baltimore, MD 21204

(410) 828-8274

An advocacy group that works toward school and community inclusion of children and adults with disabilities. Provides information and referrals to services. Publishes a newsletter and journal.

The Autism National Committee

635 Ardmore Avenue

Ardmore, PA 19003

(610)649-9139

Publishes "The Communicator," provides referrals, and sponsors an annual conference.

Autism Research Institute

4182 Adams Ave.

San Diego, CA 92116

(619) 281-7165

Publishes the quarterly journal, Autism Research Review International. Provides up to date information on current research.

Autism Society of America, Inc.

7910 Woodmont Avenue

Suite 650

Bethesda, MD 20814

(301) 657-0881 or (800)-3-AUTISM

Provides a wide range of services and information to families and educators. Organizes a national conference. Publishes The Advocate, with articles by parents and autism experts. Local chapters make referrals to regional programs and services, and sponsor parent support groups. Offers information on educating children with autism, including a bibliography of instructional materials for and about children with special needs.

Council for Exceptional Children

11920 Association Drive

Reston, VA 20191-1589

(703) 620-3660 or (800) 641-7824

Provides publications for educators. Can also provide referral to ERIC Clearinghouse for Handicapped and Gifted Children.

Department of Education Office of Special Education Programs

330 C Street, SW

Mail Stop 2651

Washington, DC 20202

(202) 205-9058, (202) 205-8824

Federal agency providing information on educational rights under the law, as well as referrals to the Parent Training Information Center and Protection and Advocacy Agency in each state.

Division TEACCH

Campus Box 7180

University of North Carolina

Chapel Hill, NC 27599-7180

(919) 966-2173

Publishes the Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders.

Also offers workshops for parents and professionals.

Federation of Families for Children's Mental Health

1021 Prince Street

Alexandria, VA 22314

(703) 684-7710

Provides information, support, and referrals through local chapters throughout the country. This national parent-run organization focuses on the needs of families of children and youth with emotional, behavioral, or mental disorders.

Indiana Resource Center on Autism

Institute for the Study of Developmental Disabilities

Indiana University

2853 East Tenth Street

Bloomington, IN 47408-2601

(812) 855-6508

Offers publications, films and videocassettes on a range oftopics related to autism.

National Alliance for Autism Research

414 Wall Street, Research Park

Princeton, NJ 08540

(888)-777-NAAR; (609) 430-9160

Dedicated to advancing biomedical research into the causes, prevention, and treatment of the autism spectrum disorders. Sponsors research and conferences.

National Information Center for Children and Youth with Disabilities (NICHCY)

P.O. Box 1492

Washington, DC 20013-1492

(800) 695-0285

Publishes information for the public and professionals in helping youth become participating members of the home and the community.

University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) Department of Psychology

1282-A Franz Hall

P.O. Box 951563

Los Angeles, CA 90095-1563

(310) 825-2319

Provides information on Lovaas treatment methods and behavior modification approaches.