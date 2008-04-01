Sources for Autism Information and Support

Parents often find that books and movies about autism that have happy endings cheer them, but raise false hopes because they don't provide information on autism or autism support, they are simply stories. In such stories about autism, a parent's novel approach to autism support suddenly works or the child simply outgrows the autistic behaviors. But there really are no cures for autism and growth takes time and patience. Parents should seek practical, realistic sources of autism information and autism support, and ensure that their autism information is based on careful research.
Similarly, certain sources of information are more reliable than others. Some popular magazines and newspapers are quick to report new "miracle cures" before they have been thoroughly researched. Scientific and professional materials, such as those published by the Autism Society of America and other organizations that take the time to thoroughly evaluate such claims, provide current information based on well-documented data and carefully controlled clinical research.
Advertisement
Discovery Health Partner: Autism Speaks
Discovery Health Partner: Autism Speaks
Advertisement
Additional Resources:
Association of University Centers on Disabilities (AUCD)
8630 Fenton Street
Suite 410
Silver Spring, MD 20910
(301) 588-8252
Prepares professionals for careers in the field of developmental disabilities. Also provides technical assistance and training, and disseminates information to service providers to support the independence, productivity, integration, and inclusion into the community of persons with developmental disabilities and their families.
American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA)
10801 Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD 20852
(800) 638-8255
Provides information on speech, language, and hearing disorders, as well as referrals to certified speech-language pathologists and audiologists.
The Association of Persons with Severe Handicaps (TASH)
29 West Susquehanna Avenue
Suite 210
Baltimore, MD 21204
(410) 828-8274
An advocacy group that works toward school and community inclusion of children and adults with disabilities. Provides information and referrals to services. Publishes a newsletter and journal.
635 Ardmore Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
(610)649-9139
Publishes "The Communicator," provides referrals, and sponsors an annual conference.
Autism Research Institute
4182 Adams Ave.
San Diego, CA 92116
(619) 281-7165
Publishes the quarterly journal, Autism Research Review International. Provides up to date information on current research.
Autism Society of America, Inc.
7910 Woodmont Avenue
Suite 650
Bethesda, MD 20814
(301) 657-0881 or (800)-3-AUTISM
Provides a wide range of services and information to families and educators. Organizes a national conference. Publishes The Advocate, with articles by parents and autism experts. Local chapters make referrals to regional programs and services, and sponsor parent support groups. Offers information on educating children with autism, including a bibliography of instructional materials for and about children with special needs.
Council for Exceptional Children
11920 Association Drive
Reston, VA 20191-1589
(703) 620-3660 or (800) 641-7824
Provides publications for educators. Can also provide referral to ERIC Clearinghouse for Handicapped and Gifted Children.
Department of Education Office of Special Education Programs
330 C Street, SW
Mail Stop 2651
Washington, DC 20202
(202) 205-9058, (202) 205-8824
Federal agency providing information on educational rights under the law, as well as referrals to the Parent Training Information Center and Protection and Advocacy Agency in each state.
Campus Box 7180
University of North Carolina
Chapel Hill, NC 27599-7180
(919) 966-2173
Publishes the Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders.
Also offers workshops for parents and professionals.
Federation of Families for Children's Mental Health
1021 Prince Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
(703) 684-7710
Provides information, support, and referrals through local chapters throughout the country. This national parent-run organization focuses on the needs of families of children and youth with emotional, behavioral, or mental disorders.
Indiana Resource Center on Autism
Institute for the Study of Developmental Disabilities
Indiana University
2853 East Tenth Street
Bloomington, IN 47408-2601
(812) 855-6508
Offers publications, films and videocassettes on a range oftopics related to autism.
National Alliance for Autism Research
414 Wall Street, Research Park
Princeton, NJ 08540
(888)-777-NAAR; (609) 430-9160
Dedicated to advancing biomedical research into the causes, prevention, and treatment of the autism spectrum disorders. Sponsors research and conferences.
National Information Center for Children and Youth with Disabilities (NICHCY)
P.O. Box 1492
Washington, DC 20013-1492
(800) 695-0285
Publishes information for the public and professionals in helping youth become participating members of the home and the community.
University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) Department of Psychology
1282-A Franz Hall
P.O. Box 951563
Los Angeles, CA 90095-1563
(310) 825-2319
Provides information on Lovaas treatment methods and behavior modification approaches.
Advertisement