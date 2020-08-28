STUG: When Grief Hits Like a Bolt Out of the Blue

"A STUG is essentially an overwhelming and almost incapacitating feeling of grief that comes out of nowhere," says Laura Silverman, LCSW and owner of Sweetgrass Integrative Counseling and Therapy in Atlanta, Georgia. "It can occur at any time, including many years after a loss. But it is most experienced during the first year of grief."

Dr. Therese Rando, a psychotherapist and grief counselor, coined the term STUG in the early 1990s. Rando likened the STUG experience after the death of a loved one to waves coming in and out from the ocean — occasionally a tsunami comes along and rips our feet out from under us.

Silverman shares from her own experience. "Five years after the loss of my mother, I found myself sitting on my staircase one night, sobbing, convinced that I had forgotten to say goodbye to my mother. My husband and son had to remind me that I was with her at the end, planned the funeral and did her eulogy. It took several minutes for me to calm down and to recall the events."

"The problem with a STUG," says Silverman, "is that when we are experiencing one, it feels like it is all there is. That it will never end. In that sense it is very scary. A STUG can also leave us feeling completely alone because it is extremely hard to describe to another person how we are feeling. Because a grief attack tends to come out of the blue and is so consuming, it appears to be disproportionate to what is happening in the moment. This can leave people around us baffled and unable to help. STUG is often accompanied with feelings of confusion, loneliness, deep sadness, regret and more. It is often experienced as sobbing, numbness, inability to think and physical pain. It comes with such strength that people often describe it as hitting a wall or having a boulder land on them. Some have described feeling like they are not themselves during a STUG, leaving them feeling untethered from everything they understand about themselves, about their world, and even about their relationship to God or the Universe."