STUG: When Grief Hits Like a Bolt Out of the Blue

A STUG is profoundly linked to the connection or relationship we shared with our deceased love one. So the annual cycle of birthdays, anniversaries, holidays and the change of seasons may magnify our grief. Likewise, retirement, graduations, the birth of a child, weddings — events where our loved one is profoundly absent — may activate painful emotions. Less predictably, our senses may be ignited out of thin air by a particular song, scent, food or film our loved one enjoyed. In my case, I was STUGGED on a random day in the middle of the woods by an old minnow bucket exactly like the one my dad (who died 14 years ago) had that my brother (who died 18 months ago) and I used to play with as kids. Go figure.

"Nothing happens in a vacuum," notes Silverman. "The nature of the relationship we had with the person we are grieving, the nature of their death, and how we were taught to express our feelings all impact our grief experience. All of this combines to create a painful stew of longing, shame, guilt, loneliness and heartbreak. So, a STUG may be driven by many layers of unresolved issues with our loved one. It may be driven by feelings of helplessness at being able to prevent their death or suffering. It can be the result of pent up emotions that had no place to go."

"Powerful feelings experienced during a STUG can leave one feeling completely exhausted and depleted. It is important to take care of the physical self by drinking water, removing oneself from noise and activity, and breathing with special focus on the exhale. Once calm, it may be helpful to talk with someone or simply sit with someone. I encourage clients to find something that sounds, tastes, looks, or feels pleasant and engage with it. That can be as simple as looking at the blue sky, listening to the wind in the trees or drinking a cup of warm tea."

"As unpleasant as a STUG is, it's important to note that it is temporary. It will pass even though it can feel like it is going to go on forever," says Silverman. "The fact that you've had a STUG doesn't necessarily mean that it will recur. What it does mean is that you had one, got through it, and now know you can handle it if it happens again."

We live in disquieting times on many fronts, as millions of people in communities across the globe are coping with a multitude of threadbare emotions, including grief. Silverman says it's important to find a meditative or prayer practice that lends itself to sensing connection to others. "We are not alone. We are connected to every other soul on the planet ... and none of us have lived our lives without experiencing grief and handling hard stuff. If you are reading this article, you made it through. So, you can do hard. You, we, can get through hard times — and this moment in history — together."