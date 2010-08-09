Antidepressants and Possible Side Effects

There are some less common antidepressants that are chemically different from the other antidepressants. They work by blocking the reuptake of the chemical messengers serotonin and norepinephrine. This leaves more of these neurotransmitters between the sending and receiving neurons. The result is less depression.

Possible Side Effects of Other Antidepressants

Not all of the less common antidepressants produce all of these side effects, and not everyone who takes these medications experiences all of them. Some people don't have any. Some side effects disappear quickly, while others remain throughout treatment. Elderly patients may be more sensitive to the effects of these medications. If you are not sure your symptoms are from the medication, call your doctor. Many people will experience some of these symptoms without having taken any medication.

Bothersome Side Effects

aches

agitation

anger

appetite loss

arthritic-like symptoms

confusion

constipation

diarrhea

dizziness

drowsiness

dry mouth

excitement

gastric upset

headache

insomnia

nausea or vomiting

nervousness

sedation

sexual dysfunction

sweating

tremors

weight gain or loss

More Serious Side Effects

blurred vision

feeling faint

hearing disturbances

high blood pressure

palpitations or fast heart rate

Possible Drug Interactions With Other Antidepressants

Use caution when taking this group of antidepressants with other drugs to help you avoid unnecessary side effects. Tell your doctor about all other drugs you are taking - it's even a good idea to let your doctor see your other prescription bottles. Not all the drugs in the categories listed below will react with less common antidepressants - your doctor is the best judge.

Drugs to Avoid When You Take Other Antidepressants

Before you start taking one of the less common antidepressants, make sure you tell your doctor if you take any drugs from this list.

alcohol

antidepressants (other)

asthma medications

barbiturates

blood pressure medications

heart medications

seizure medications

thyroid hormones

tranquilizers

tremor medications

warfarin (a blood thinner)