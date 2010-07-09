Can changing my lifestyle help my depression?

What Makes a Healthy Lifestyle A healthy lifestyle includes:

regular exercise

balanced diet

getting enough rest

finding ways to manage stress

taking the steps you need to find a support system for dealing with depression

There's no doubt that your lifestyle can affect your health. Adopting a healthier lifestyle is an important part of treating your depression.

