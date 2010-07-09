Can changing my lifestyle help my depression?

What Makes a Healthy Lifestyle A healthy lifestyle includes:
- regular exercise
- balanced diet
- getting enough rest
- finding ways to manage stress
- taking the steps you need to find a support system for dealing with depression
There's no doubt that your lifestyle can affect your health. Adopting a healthier lifestyle is an important part of treating your depression.
