Can changing my lifestyle help my depression?

What Makes a Healthy Lifestyle A healthy lifestyle includes:

  • regular exercise
  • balanced diet
  • getting enough rest
  • finding ways to manage stress
  • taking the steps you need to find a support system for dealing with depression

There's no doubt that your lifestyle can affect your health. Adopting a healthier lifestyle is an important part of treating your depression.

