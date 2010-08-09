How can I know if depression treatment is working?

Setting goals for treatment helps you judge if it is successful. The overall goals for depression therapy are:
- reduce or eliminate symptoms
- stop symptoms from getting in the way of normal activities
- keep symptoms from getting in the way of work or school
- prevent episodes of depression from recurring
- have as few side effects from treatment as possible
- adopt healthy lifestyle changes to help prevent depression from recurring
