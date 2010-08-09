How can I know if depression treatment is working?

Setting goals for treatment helps you judge if it is successful. The overall goals for depression therapy are:

reduce or eliminate symptoms

stop symptoms from getting in the way of normal activities

keep symptoms from getting in the way of work or school

prevent episodes of depression from recurring

have as few side effects from treatment as possible

adopt healthy lifestyle changes to help prevent depression from recurring

