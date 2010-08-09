How can I know if depression treatment is working?

Setting goals for treatment helps you judge if it is successful. The overall goals for depression therapy are:

  • reduce or eliminate symptoms
  • stop symptoms from getting in the way of normal activities
  • keep symptoms from getting in the way of work or school
  • prevent episodes of depression from recurring
  • have as few side effects from treatment as possible
  • adopt healthy lifestyle changes to help prevent depression from recurring

Learn more about depression treatment by visiting the following links:

Advertisement

Is combination therapy right for me?

How will depression treatment help me?

How can I make it easier to stick with my depression treatment?

What options do I have for depression treatment and how do I choose?

Advertisement

Citation

Featured

Advertisement

Loading...