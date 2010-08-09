How can medications help my depression?

If you take medicine to treat your depression, one of the best things you can do to ease symptoms is to take it the way the doctor says. Within 4 to 6 weeks after you start taking your medicine, you should notice an improvement in the way you feel. That doesn't mean you can stop taking your medicine. Following the instructions your doctor gave you will help you keep your symptoms under control. To understand more about how the medicine you take affects you, see How Do Antidepressants Work?

What If My Symptoms Aren't Getting Better When I Take Medicine?

Medicines for depression don't work the same way for everyone. If you don't notice an improvement in the way you feel or if you begin to feel worse, talk with your doctor. Your doctor can change the dosage of the medicine you take. Or your doctor may give you a different medicine to try. It's important, though, that you not stop taking your medicine without talking with your doctor first. Doing so may make your symptoms worse and could be dangerous.

It's also important for you to keep your doctor informed about what other drugs you take and to follow your doctor's instructions about using alcohol.