How common is depression?

You may feel that you are the only one who has ever felt hopeless and helpless. But that's not true. You're not alone. Lots of people suffer from depression.

In the United States, more than 19 million people suffer from depression, and it is the number 1 cause of disability in the world. One hundred million people around the world suffer from depression. Twenty-five percent of women suffer from depression serious enough to seek treatment at least once in their lifetime. In fact, nearly twice as many women as men suffer from depression every year. Depression is even more common for young people.

Remember: Depression can be treated, and you can feel better. Mental health experts say that most people who have depression - 80% or more - can feel better when they receive treatment. Many see some improvement in their symptoms as soon as 4 to 6 weeks after starting treatment.