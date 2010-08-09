How can I make it easier to stick with my depression treatment?

Too often, people who are depressed get discouraged and don't follow the treatment plan they've developed with their healthcare providers. Many reasons keep people from sticking with their treatment. Some may not like the side effects of medications. Others may feel discouraged because they don't feel better right away or they are doubtful that any treatment will help.

Having the patience to stay with your treatment plan is the best thing you can do to control your depression and heal.

Advertisement

To learn more about depression and mental health, check out the following links: