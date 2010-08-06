What are the common symptoms of depression?

If you talk with others about depression, you'll find that its symptoms vary for different people. For some, depression is mild but constant. For others, depressed moods may be more severe but come and go. Some people suffer only one period of depression in their lifetime. Others may have many episodes.

While symptoms may vary in different types of depression, mental health experts say these core symptoms are common:

feelings of sadness, despair, emptiness

inability to feel pleasure

low self-esteem

loss of motivation and withdrawal from others

feeling very sensitive emotionally

pessimism, negativity

feelings of irritability

sleeping problems

appetite problems

decreased energy

difficulty paying attention or making decisions

thoughts about suicide and death

