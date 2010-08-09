What should I do if symptoms of depression get worse?

Don't ignore signs that your depression is coming back or getting worse. These are warning you that you may have a problem you need to do something about. Quick action is the antidote. Make a list of personal ways you have of coping when you start to feel bad. Print out the list and look at it often. It will help you take positive steps to keep your depression under control.

What Should I Call My Doctor About?

Call your doctor or your therapist whenever your early warning signs appear and the things you do for self-help aren't working.

It's very important that you call for help if you have thoughts of dying or of killing yourself. Call your doctor immediately if you have those feelings. Or call a local mental health hot line or mental health services in your community immediately. You can also call the National Suicide Survival Hot Line 24 hours a day at 1-888-SUICIDE.

What Can I Do If I Don't Seem to Be Getting Better?

If your symptoms aren't getting better, analyze yourself. Are you doing everything you are supposed to do for your treatment plan? Are you taking your medicine when you are supposed to? If you are doing those things and are still not getting better, tell your doctor and your therapist. If you are not doing them, your doctor may also be able to help. Healthcare providers can work with you to adjust your treatment. You don't simply have to endure depression. It can be treated effectively.