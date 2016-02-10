Be an Impoverished Artist for the Night

" " Pictured above is "Van Gogh's Bedroom in Arles." It's one of a trio that Van Gogh produced in 1888-1889. This one is preserved in the Musee d'Orsay in Paris. DEA/G. DAGLI ORTI/Getty Images

The Art Institute of Chicago and Airbnb have teamed up to offer art aficionados the chance to stay in a 3-D replica of Vincent Van Gogh's bedroom. The listing, which is now up on Airbnb and available at least through March, is fully booked through February. The promotion is running in tandem with the Art Institute's Van Gogh Bedrooms exhibit, which opens on Feb. 14, 2016, and runs through May 10, 2016.

As detailed by host Vincent, the lodgings are spare, can sleep two people in a "real bed," and include kitchen, Internet, TV, shampoo (?) and other amenities that'll have you feeling comfortable and, we hope, creative. No word on whether the ceiling features lots of those glow-in-the-dark stickers to make for one starry, starry night.

Advertisement

Oh, and that $10 you kick in will allow Vincent to buy some paint.