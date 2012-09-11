" " Paranoia is characterized by an overwhelming feeling of distrust and suspicion of other people. DCL

Paranoia is a personality disorder characterized by an overwhelming feeling of distrust and suspicion of other people and their motives. Those suffering from paranoia may feel that people are trying to threaten or malign them.

Paranoia and paranoid disorders (such as paranoid personality disorder and paranoid schizophrenia) are believed to be caused by a combination of biological and environmental factors.

Paranoia can manifest in many ways, including some very specific conditions. For example, someone suffering from erotomania may become convinced that a stranger -- often times someone of public importance -- is in love with him or her. And, people with hypochondriacal paranoia believe that they're suffering from a serious medical disease yet their doctors are persecuting them by refusing to acknowledge the illness and treat it.

Signs & Symptoms

People with paranoia tend to misinterpret day-to-day interactions as insulting or threatening. Symptoms of paranoia and paranoid disorders may include:

Argumentative nature and defensiveness

Excessive and unreasonable mistrust and suspicion that may trigger rage

Fear of being deceived

Feelings of being persecuted

Inability to relax

Perfectionism

Quickly and easily offended

Rigid, inflexible behaviors and beliefs

Self-righteous attitude

Therapies

Behavior therapy is often the first line of treatment for paranoia and paranoid disorders. Therapy plans are tailored to reduce a patient's sensitivity to criticism, improve social skills and self-esteem, and teach coping skills. Relaxation and anxiety-reducing techniques may also be used.

